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Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT
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Local News

SAPD identifies suspect accused of shooting 2 sleeping children on Northeast Side

Treyvion Mackey, 18, faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Hannah Gonzales, Reporter

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has identified the man accused of shooting two children who were sleeping Tuesday morning inside a Northeast Side home.

Treyvion Mackey, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Comanche Sunrise, which is located near the intersection of Binz-Engleman Road and North Foster Road.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered bullet holes in the home that led to the children’s room, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The children, who are 6-year-old and 10-year-old girls, told their parents they were injured, officers said.

Police said the parents then found that each child suffered a gunshot wound. One child was struck in the stomach, while the other was hit in the leg.

Both of the children were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said.

A KSAT crew captured Mackey being detained for further questioning at the scene. Officers described Mackey’s behavior as “reckless.”

Police stated that it appears Mackey was shooting at a fence behind the family’s home. Between two to three bullet holes were located in the fence.

According to court records, Mackey was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center early Wednesday morning on a combined $200,000 bond.

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