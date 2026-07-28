🤯 You can see lake level improvements from space!

After a yearslong drought, South Central Texas has had a few flooding events since June 2025.
While these floods have been devastating for many, we have seen improvements to San Antonio area lakes and reservoirs.
The improvements are substantial enough that you can see the lake level rises from satellites in space! Check it out:
CANYON LAKE
NOTE: This satellite data is from the European Union Satellite. The land is shown as red to distinguish it from the water.
Canyon Lake was at its recent lowest in May 2025, at only 45% full. Now, it is 100% full for the first time since September 2021.
MEDINA LAKE
Medina Reservoir was at a measly 2% full in May 2025, and now it sits at 29% full. That may not seem like much, but it’s up nearly 45 feet!
NUECES RIVER FLOODING
Similarly, you can see the Nueces River flooding in McMullen and Live Oak counties as the floodwaters gradually make their way to Lake Corpus Christi, which will eventually rise late next week.
LAKE LEVEL DETAILS
Here’s an up-to-date look at area lake and reservoir levels as of late July 2026.
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