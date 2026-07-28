Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal 2020 shooting on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for the shooting death of another man outside his Northwest Side home.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Jesus Monsivais Jr. accepted a plea agreement in the murder case of Oscar Castillo Jr., 41.

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On Dec. 29, 2020, Monsivais and several others were driving through a neighborhood slowly “with the intent of burglarizing vehicles,” the district attorney’s office said.

Castillo questioned the group about their intentions when Monsivais exited the vehicle and fatally shot Castillo in his front yard, according to the district attorney’s office.

Castillo was found lying at the end of the driveway at his home on Brentcove in the gated Finesilver Ranch subdivision, near Loop 1604 and Braun Road.

Monsivais was 18 years old when he was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in March 2021.

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