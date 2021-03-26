Bexar County grand jury indicts teen accused of fatally shooting man outside home in gated community

SAN ANTONIO – A grand jury in Bexar County has handed down an indictment for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a man outside his Northwest Side home in late December.

Jesus Monsivais Jr., 18, has been formally charged with murder, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The office said he “intentionally and knowingly” caused the death of Oscar Rene Castillo, who was found lying at the end of the driveway of a home on Brentcove Street in the Finesilver Ranch subdivision on Dec. 29. He had a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that before the shooting, Castillo had walked outside to talk on his phone when he noticed a suspicious truck driving in front of his house.

Two witnesses told authorities that Castillo and the driver of the truck had an argument, and Castillo told them to leave “because they did not belong there,” according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver and another person in the truck, later identified as Monsivais, got out of the vehicle to confront the man, investigators said.

As the driver turned his back to Castillo to get back into the truck, police said, Monsivais allegedly fired twice at Castillo, striking him once.

The group fled in the vehicle, which was captured by surveillance footage, police said.

Investigators said the truck could be seen entering the subdivision minutes before the shooting and leaving shortly after.

A male driver and a female passenger were seen in the front seats, police said.

Investigators found the truck on Dec. 30. The affidavit states two witnesses were able to identify Monsivais, who was arrested a week after the shooting.

This case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 144th District Court.

