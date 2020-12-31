Authorities ID man shot, killed during confrontation outside home in gated community on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot during a confrontation with a suspicious driver outside his Northwest Side home.

Oscar Rene Castillo, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police officers found Castillo on the ground with a gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Brentcove Street in the Finesilver Ranch subdivision, a gated community. The subdivision is located inside Loop 1604 near Braun Road.

Police said prior to the shooting the man had walked outside to talk on his phone when he noticed a suspicious truck driving in front of his house. Castillo allegedly confronted the driver and there was a brief verbal altercation, police said.

SAPD said the assailant fired two shots at the victim and sped away. The shooter has not been located.

Neighbors told KSAT that the shooting came as a shock.

“It was quite a shock for something like this to happen in this neighborhood,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “This is the last place that you would think a shooting would happen.”

The neighbor described Castillo as a “good guy” and father.

Read also: Neighbor says he tried to save man’s life after shooting in Northwest Side community