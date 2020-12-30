Man shot, killed during confrontation with suspicious driver in front of his NW Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was shot and killed following a confrontation with a suspicious driver outside his home on the Northwest Side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Officers were called just after 9 p.m. Tuesday to a home on Brentcove Street in the Finesilver Ranch subdivision after receiving word of gunshots being fired. The gated community is located inside Loop 1604 near Braun Road.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim on the ground in front of his home with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said prior to the shooting the man had walked outside to talk on his phone when he noticed a suspicious truck driving in front of his house. The victim allegedly confronted the driver and there was a brief verbal altercation, police said.

SAPD said the assailant fired two shots at the victim and sped away. The shooter has not yet been found.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin. Neighbors were notified to gather video surveillance of the shooting, police said.