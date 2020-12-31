Neighbor says he tried to save man’s life after shooting in Northwest Side community

SAN ANTONIO – Police are still searching for clues after a man was shot and killed outside of his Northwest Side gated community home on Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they heard gunfire outside the home on Brentcove, but investigators have not found the person who pulled the trigger.

“It was quite a shock for something like this to happen in this neighborhood,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified. “This is the last place that you would think a shooting would happen.”

Officials have not released the victim’s name yet. The neighbor says he did not know the victim well, but that he appeared to be a loving son and father.

“Didn’t have any problems with the neighbor at all, just a good guy, had a couple of daughters,” the neighbor said.

Just before the shooting, police say the victim walked outside to take a call and noticed a suspicious truck driving in front of his house. The victim confronted the driver who fired his weapon twice and then sped away.

Police said neighbors, including the one we spoke to on Wednesday, began to try to save the man’s life, but first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

While the motive is still unknown, neighbors are convinced that the details will soon come to light.

“I feel very confident that Finesilver Ranch is a safe community,” the neighbor said. “It will continue to be a safe community. And I have no doubts that this criminal activity will eventually be prosecuted.”

The neighbor we spoke to says most of the homes on that street have surveillance cameras. There are also surveillance cameras pointed toward cars leaving and entering the community.

Police are looking at the footage of those cameras for clues. If you have any information, you are asked to call the department at 210-207-7635.

