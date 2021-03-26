Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed by San Antonio police

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed by San Antonio police early Friday morning.

John Pena Montez, 57, was armed with a knife and threatening his estranged wife at the time, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus spoke to the media shortly after the incident, which happened around 1:30 a.m.

McManus said officers were answering a call about a disturbance at the home, located in the 1300 block of Brighton Avenue, when they found the man on the doorstep trying to break in.

“He was armed with a knife, threatening his wife,” McManus said.

Also inside the home were three children, ages 17, 13 and seven. McManus said Montez was the father only of the seven-year-old.

McManus said after officers noticed Montez was armed, they used a Taser on him. However, it did not have any effect.

“The man broke the door down, broke through the door, went inside and shut the door behind him,” McManus said.

When Officers went into the home, things took a deadly turn.

“The wife and children were screaming,” McManus said. “Officers got in there. They tased him again. The taser partially took effect, and at that point, the officers felt compelled to use deadly force.”

Montez was shot twice and died at the scene, McManus said.

The woman and children were not hit by the gunfire.

What still is not clear is exactly what caused things to escalate from the officers using a Taser to one of them pulling and firing his gun.

McManus would not speculate, saying he had not viewed the officer’s body camera video.

He said the case is still under investigation.

In the meantime, the officer, who is a one year veteran of SAPD, remains on administrative duty.