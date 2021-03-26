Man shot, killed by police officer after he threatens common-law wife with knife, SAPD Chief McManus says

A man was shot and killed by police after he threatened his common law wife, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man threatening his common-law wife with a knife was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer early Friday morning, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Brighton Avenue, not far from Division Avenue on the city’s Southwest Side.

According to Chief McManus, officers arrived to find the man armed with a knife on the porch.

McManus said officers tried to use a non-lethal electroshock weapon but it didn’t work and the man still went inside. Officers followed and an officer fired two times, hitting the man and killing him after they tried stunning him again, McManus said.

McManus said three children were inside the home at the time of the incident. No other injures were reported.

SAPD said the officer who fired the shots had only been with the department for a year and has now been placed on administrative leave, as is routine in these cases. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

