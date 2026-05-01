KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of rain, lightning in San Antonio area

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Photos of lightning on KSAT Connect.

Viewers are sharing photos of lightning and heavy rainfall in the San Antonio area on Friday.

A Flood Warning is currently in effect for Bexar, Medina, Comal, and Guadalupe counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

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Rainfall is expected to continue on and off throughout Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.

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