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KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of rain, lightning in San Antonio area

Heavy rainfall remains the main concern

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Photos of lightning on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Viewers are sharing photos of lightning and heavy rainfall in the San Antonio area on Friday.

A Flood Warning is currently in effect for Bexar, Medina, Comal, and Guadalupe counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

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>> Click here for the latest forecast update

Rainfall is expected to continue on and off throughout Friday, especially during the morning and early afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall remains the main concern, with 2–4 inches possible in many spots and isolated totals up to 6 inches by Friday evening.

Scattered Thunderstorm in Somerset Texas
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Scattered Thunderstorm in Somerset Texas

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Somerset
This was at 2am in Devine
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This was at 2am in Devine

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Devine
A couple of rumbles of thunder. Nothing too bad. Mostly just goodly amounts of rain.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A couple of rumbles of thunder. Nothing too bad. Mostly just goodly amounts of rain.

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Stone Oak
A couple of rumbles of thunder. Nothing too bad. Mostly just goodly amounts of rain.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A couple of rumbles of thunder. Nothing too bad. Mostly just goodly amounts of rain.

0
Stone Oak
Thunderstorm in Lakehills Texas With Loud Thunder and Heavy Rain
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Thunderstorm in Lakehills Texas With Loud Thunder and Heavy Rain

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Lakehills

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