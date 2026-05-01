LIST: San Antonio-area school districts with cancellations, delays due to rainy weather NEISD and NISD say buses may be delayed Generic image of a school bus (Pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – School districts in the San Antonio area are monitoring conditions on Friday morning due to inclement weather. >> Rounds of storms could bring heavy rain through Friday evening
At least one area district has announced that classes will be canceled. Here’s what to know as of 6:30 a.m. Friday:
IDEA San Antonio: Two-hour delay. Marion ISD: Two-hour delay. Northside ISD: Buses may be delayed. North East ISD: Buses may be delayed. Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: Schools and offices closed Friday. Southwest ISD: Buses may be delayed.
A Flood Warning is in effect for Bexar, Medina, Comal, and Guadalupe counties until 10 a.m. as the next wave of storms approaches during the morning commute. Be prepared and watch out for water on the roads.
While much of the rainfall will be beneficial, locally heavy rainfall is likely but could cause street flooding.
Low‑lying and poor‑drainage areas (especially construction zones) are the main concerns, along with the chance for gusty winds and localized hail.
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About the Author Rebecca Salinas headshot
Rebecca Salinas is an Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.
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