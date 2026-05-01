Male’s body recovered from San Pedro Creek, San Antonio police say San Antonio experienced thunderstorms, heavy rainfall on Friday San Pedro Creek near Interstate 35. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters recovered a male’s body Friday morning from San Pedro Creek, according to police.
First responders were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. to an area near Furnish Avenue and South San Marcos.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers and fire crews saw the male in the water.
Fire officials initiated a high-water rescue and recovered his body from the water, the report said.
The male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine his identity as well as his cause and manner of death.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.
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