Memorial Day travel across Texas: What to know about gas prices, weather, driver tips

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day travel is underway, and thousands of Texans are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.

Before you leave, AAA urges drivers to check tire pressure and plan routes ahead of time.

More than 3.7 million Texans are expected to travel by car this weekend — more than last year, according to a news release from AAA.

AAA says the majority of Texans traveling for Memorial Day will be driving at least 50 miles.

When will roads be busiest?

AAA says the busiest travel times are:

Friday, May 22

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days

AAA expects Sunday to be the lightest day on the roads.

Busy route to watch

AAA says one of the busiest routes will be Houston to Austin, traveling Interstate 10 West and State Highway 71 West.

Enforcement expected

In a news release, Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers are expected to focus on the following through May 25.

Seat belt use

Speeding

Intoxicated driving

“Seat belts save lives— it’s that simple,” Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a news release. “Buckling up is one of the easiest decisions you can make to protect yourself and your loved ones every time you get on the road.”

Helpful number to save

TxDOT runs a free Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) patrol that helps clear minor crashes and provides assistance to drivers who need help on area highways.

HERO crews work to restore traffic flow and improve safety by:

Moving disabled vehicles to a safer location

Clearing minor crashes from travel lanes

Providing traffic and lane control at crash scenes

Removing debris from the road

Assisting first responders

HERO crews also help stranded motorists by:

Changing flat tires and adding air to low tires

Providing small amounts of gas or water

Performing minor repairs

Jump-starting batteries

Offering drinking water and limited cell phone assistance

TxDOT’s HERO roadside assistance number is 210-732-HERO.

Average gas prices in major Texas cities

According to AAA, these are the average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline:

San Antonio: $4.112

Houston: $4

Austin-San Marcos: $4.123

Dallas: $4.157

Corpus Christi: $4.139

AAA says the highest average prices are in El Paso, San Angelo and Abilene, while Houston, Lubbock and Beaumont–Port Arthur have some of the lowest.

5 things to do before you leave your driveway

AAA recommends checking:

Tire pressure Oil and coolant Brakes Battery

Stay weather-aware

An upper low will swing through the area on Saturday, enhancing rain chances. In this type of messy pattern, storms could pop up just about anywhere, so pinpointing where the heaviest rain may fall is a difficult task.

Stay weather-aware with Your KSAT Weather Authority.

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