Memorial Day travel across Texas: What to know about gas prices, weather, driver tips

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day travel is underway, and thousands of Texans are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.
Before you leave, AAA urges drivers to check tire pressure and plan routes ahead of time.
More than 3.7 million Texans are expected to travel by car this weekend — more than last year, according to a news release from AAA.
AAA says the majority of Texans traveling for Memorial Day will be driving at least 50 miles.
When will roads be busiest?
AAA says the busiest travel times are:
- Friday, May 22
- Memorial Day, Monday, May 25
- 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days
AAA expects Sunday to be the lightest day on the roads.
Busy route to watch
AAA says one of the busiest routes will be Houston to Austin, traveling Interstate 10 West and State Highway 71 West.
Enforcement expected
In a news release, Texas Department of Public Safety says troopers are expected to focus on the following through May 25.
- Seat belt use
- Speeding
- Intoxicated driving
“Seat belts save lives— it’s that simple,” Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a news release. “Buckling up is one of the easiest decisions you can make to protect yourself and your loved ones every time you get on the road.”
Helpful number to save
TxDOT runs a free Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) patrol that helps clear minor crashes and provides assistance to drivers who need help on area highways.
HERO crews work to restore traffic flow and improve safety by:
- Moving disabled vehicles to a safer location
- Clearing minor crashes from travel lanes
- Providing traffic and lane control at crash scenes
- Removing debris from the road
- Assisting first responders
HERO crews also help stranded motorists by:
- Changing flat tires and adding air to low tires
- Providing small amounts of gas or water
- Performing minor repairs
- Jump-starting batteries
- Offering drinking water and limited cell phone assistance
TxDOT’s HERO roadside assistance number is 210-732-HERO.
Average gas prices in major Texas cities
According to AAA, these are the average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline:
- San Antonio: $4.112
- Houston: $4
- Austin-San Marcos: $4.123
- Dallas: $4.157
- Corpus Christi: $4.139
AAA says the highest average prices are in El Paso, San Angelo and Abilene, while Houston, Lubbock and Beaumont–Port Arthur have some of the lowest.
5 things to do before you leave your driveway
AAA recommends checking:
- Tire pressure
- Oil and coolant
- Brakes
- Battery
Stay weather-aware
An upper low will swing through the area on Saturday, enhancing rain chances. In this type of messy pattern, storms could pop up just about anywhere, so pinpointing where the heaviest rain may fall is a difficult task.
Stay weather-aware with Your KSAT Weather Authority.