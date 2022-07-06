Names of victims killed in San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy released by Bexar County

Mourners pay their respects at a makeshift memorial at the site where officials found dozens of people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – More than a week after the San Antonio migrant tragedy that claimed the lives of 53 people, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing some of their identities.

On Wednesday morning, the office released the names of more than 20 victims, whose next of kin have been notified of their deaths.

As of Wednesday, 47 victims — ranging from 13 to 55 years old — have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. They include 22 people from Mexico, 19 from Guatemala and six from Honduras.

The office is still trying to confirm the potential identities of the six remaining victims.

They were killed in what’s being called the deadliest migrant smuggling incident in recent U.S. history, and the largest mass casualty event in San Antonio.

On June 27, a tractor-trailer holding dozens of migrants was found on Quintana Road on the Southwest Side. Inside the sweltering trailer, people were packed with no water, no air-conditioning, and no ventilation.

The driver, Homero Zamorano, said he didn’t know the truck’s air conditioning unit was not working. Forty-eight people died at the scene from heat-related illnesses, and five people died at area hospitals.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far.

Victims from Guatemala:

Enrique Chavez, a 37-year-old man.

Juan Wilmer Tulul Tepaz, a 14-year-old boy from Nahualá, Sololá.

Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, a 13-year-old boy from from Nahualá, Sololá.

Yeisan Efrain Jimenez, a 20-year-old man.

Victims from Honduras:

Adela Betulia Ramirez Quezada, a 27-year-old woman.

Alejandro Andino, 23. (Identified by mother in an interview with NPR .)

Fernando Redondo Caballero, 18. (Identified by mother in an interview with NPR .)

Yazmin Nayarith Bueso Nunez, a 37-year-old woman.

Victims from Mexico:

Alvaro Ojeda Salazar, a 23-year-old man.

Efrain Garcia Ferrel, a 22-year-old man.

Fernando Gallegas Garcia, a 38-year-old man.

Gustavo Santillan Santillan, a 27-year-old man.

J. Marcial Trejo Hernandez, a 38-year-old man.

Jair Valencia Olivares, a 20-year-old man.

Javier Flores-Lopez, a 35-year-old man.

Jesus Alvarez Ortega, a 43-year-old man.

Jose Guadalupe Narciso Muniz Lopez, a 35-year-old man.

Josue Diaz Gallardo, a 34-year-old man.

Juan Valeriano-Domitilo, a 55-year-old man.

Maria Monterro-Serrato, a 28-year-old woman.

Mariano Santiago Hipolito, a 32-year-old man.

Misael Olivares Monterde, a 16-year-old boy.

Pablo Ortega Alvarez, a 20-year-old man.

Yovani Valencia Olivares, a 16-year-old boy.

Sixteen people were initially taken to area hospitals for treatment of heat-related illnesses. Five of those victims died and some have been treated and released. Four migrant patients remain in San Antonio area hospitals as of Tuesday.

Christus Health currently has one patient at Westover Hills whose condition has not been released.

Methodist Hospital has one male patient listed as being in critical condition and one female patient listed in fair condition.

University Health has one adolescent male patient whose condition has improved from critical to serious.

