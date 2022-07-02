Driver of tractor-trailer where migrants died in San Antonio didn’t know A/C wasn’t working, court documents say

Homero Zamorano, the suspected driver of the tractor-trailer where more than 50 migrants died from heat exhaustion. Mexican officials provided this photo during a briefing on June 29, 2022 saying Zamorano pretended to be one of the migrants to avoid being detained.

SAN ANTONIO – The man accused of driving a tractor-trailer where dozens of migrants were found dead and injured on the city’s Southwest Side had no idea that the truck’s air conditioning unit was not working, according to a federal criminal complaint filed this week in the investigation.

According to the complaint, Christian Martinez, a suspect in the incident, told a federal informant about the revelation.

Although the complaint has the truck driver’s name redacted, Homero Zamorano has been named as the driver by Department of Justice officials. When San Antonio police arrived in the 9600 block of Quintana Road Monday evening, Zamorano was hiding in some brush after trying to get away, DOJ officials said.

The complaint said that Martinez, 28, and Zamorano, 45, had cellphone communication about the smuggling scheme. The messages included a picture of the “truck load manifest” and talking about whether the driver should go to the “same spot.”

Martinez also told the informant that several people had died in the tractor-trailer and admitted to being involved in the scheme, the complaint said.

The two are in federal custody and have been charged with crimes and could face the death penalty if found guilty in a trial. Two other people have been charged in the case.

You can read the federal complaint below:

