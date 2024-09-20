88º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Lace up your walking shoes to honor heart warriors, heart angels at the San Antonio Congenital Heart Walk

Proceeds from the signature event will fund research for congenital heart defects

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

Tags: KSAT Community, Health, Things To Do, Children’s Heart Foundation
The Children's Heart Foundation (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Heart Foundation is hosting a family-friendly walk at Morgan’s Wonderland (Sports) to raise money for congenital heart defects research.

The event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. followed by the walk from 8-10:30 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Proceeds from this event will benefit the ongoing research of congenital heart defects (CHD).

Click here to register as a fundraising walker, team captain, volunteer, or to make a donation.

The Children’s Heart Foundation is the country’s leading organization solely dedicated to funding congenital heart defect (CHD) research. CHDs are America’s most common birth defect, affecting nearly 40,000 babies every year, or 1 baby every 15 minutes.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Stephanie Leonard is the Special Events Coordinator for KSAT Community. She enjoys writing and producing video and digital content.

email

Recommended Videos