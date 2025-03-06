KSAT Q&A: Texas Monthly writer speaks on 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy

KSAT Q&A: Texas Monthly writer speaks on 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy53 people died after being left in a semitrailerRyan Cerna, Digital News TraineePublished: March 5, 2025 at 7:29 PMTags: SAQ, Migrant Tragedy, Quintano Road, San AntonioSAN ANTONIO – Elliott Woods, a writer with Texas Monthly magazine, appeared on the 6 O’Clock News on Wednesday to discuss his reporting on the 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy. Fifty-three people who were who traveling from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, died after being left in a semitrailer. Woods traveled to the birth countries of the migrants to further explore the victims' stories.Read More:‘Bodies everywhere’: Court hears and sees horrific details as trial starts in 53-migrant death caseTIMELINE: Developments in 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy that left 53 deadTruck driver pleads guilty in migrant smuggling tragedy that killed 53 people in San AntonioCopyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.