Local News

KSAT Q&A: Texas Monthly writer speaks on 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy

53 people died after being left in a semitrailer

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: SAQ, Migrant Tragedy, Quintano Road, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Elliott Woods, a writer with Texas Monthly magazine, appeared on the 6 O’Clock News on Wednesday to discuss his reporting on the 2022 San Antonio migrant smuggling tragedy.

Fifty-three people who were who traveling from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, died after being left in a semitrailer.

Woods traveled to the birth countries of the migrants to further explore the victims' stories.

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

