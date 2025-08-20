Judge temporarily blocks Texas law requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge on Wednesday ruled to temporarily block a new Texas law that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery wrote that the state did not attempt to limit the Ten Commandments’ use to relevant course curriculum and said the law crosses the line from exposure to coercion.

The decision comes just days before the law was supposed to take effect on Sept. 1. At the beginning of the summer, more than a dozen families filed a lawsuit against 11 school districts, including Alamo Heights, North East, Northside and Lackland Independent School Districts in the San Antonio area.

The law itself impacts an estimated 5.5 million students, but the ruling only directly applies to those districts listed in the lawsuit. The plaintiffs hope other schools will adhere to the judge’s ruling.

Background

Senate Bill 10, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, mandates that each classroom post a 16-by-20-inch poster or a framed copy of the Ten Commandments.

Multiple families filed a lawsuit on July 2, claiming the law was “unconstitutional.” The American Civil Liberties Union and other religious freedom groups represent the families.

>> Families seek to block Texas law requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms

The suit cites a June ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals striking down a similar law in Louisiana, which the court said would cause “irreparable deprivation of First Amendment rights.”

More than two weeks before the law was slated to take effect, a federal judge in San Antonio heard arguments.

What happened in court

On Friday, Aug. 15, and Monday, Aug. 18, Biery listened to hours of testimony. Here’s a recap:

The attorneys representing the families in the lawsuit say the law is a violation of the First Amendment

The defense attorneys representing the school districts say the Ten Commandments are part of U.S. History

Biery did not rule immediately on the case after the evidence was closed. He released his ruling on Wednesday.

In court, Biery said multiple times he expected this issue to go up to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

