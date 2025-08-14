Families seek to block Texas law requiring Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A granite Ten Commandments monument stands on the ground of the Texas Capitol, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge in San Antonio will hear arguments Friday on whether to block a new Texas law that would require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom across the state.

Senate Bill 10, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, mandates that each classroom post a 16-by-20-inch poster or a framed copy of the Ten Commandments. The law is set to take effect Sept. 1.

Recommended Videos

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and other civil liberties groups are asking U.S. District Judge Fred Biery to issue a preliminary injunction, arguing that the law violates the First Amendment.

More than a dozen families filed a lawsuit on July 2 against 11 school districts, including Alamo Heights, North East, Northside and Lackland Independent School Districts.

The suit cites a June ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals striking down a similar law in Louisiana, which the court said would cause “irreparable deprivation of First Amendment rights.”

Opponents said the Texas measure would force a specific religious message on roughly 5.5 million public school students with a wide range of faith traditions.

The lawsuit mentions that versions of the Ten Commandments vary between Christian religions.

The text mandated by Senate Bill 10 matches a Protestant version and differs from Catholic and Jewish versions.

Many faiths, including Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Taoism, do not teach the Ten Commandments. Jehovah’s Witnesses reject the idea that they are authoritative or binding.

Supporters of the law argue that posting the Ten Commandments will encourage better behavior among students.

Senator Donna Campbell, a primary author of Senate Bill 10, emphasized the importance of introducing school children to scripture during a legislative hearing, according to the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Biery is expected to hear arguments Friday morning and make a ruling.