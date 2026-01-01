WATCH: Video, photo show New Year’s Eve grass fire in north Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A grass fire broke out in north Bexar County on New Year’s Eve, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 23300 block of U.S. Highway 281 North near Stone Oak Parkway.

A video sent to KSAT shows the fire visible from along the highway.

The grass fire appeared to have spread to old barns, fire officials said. As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, SAFD said the fire was fully under control and the department is putting out hotspots.

“The fire was spreading towards some apartments so a second alarm was requested as a precaution,” an SAFD spokesperson told KSAT.

The fire has not reached the apartments at this time, SAFD said.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Additional information was not immediately available.

