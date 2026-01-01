Skip to main content
Local News

Boy, 9, shot in front yard of East Side home, SAPD says

Boy was hospitalized, though the severity of his injuries is not known

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Police cars at night (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

SAN ANTONIO – A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the front yard of an East Side home shortly after midnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Delmar Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to SAPD, the boy was in the front yard of a home when he was hit by gunfire. Police are unsure who fired the weapon.

The boy was hit in the lower body and taken to the hospital; however, the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Authorities had no information on a possible suspect, and their investigation is ongoing.

