Boy, 9, shot in front yard of East Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A nine-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was shot in the front yard of an East Side home shortly after midnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:05 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 400 block of Delmar Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to SAPD, the boy was in the front yard of a home when he was hit by gunfire. Police are unsure who fired the weapon.

The boy was hit in the lower body and taken to the hospital; however, the severity of his injuries is unknown.

Authorities had no information on a possible suspect, and their investigation is ongoing.

