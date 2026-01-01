Northwest Side house fire likely linked to fireworks, SAFD says

San Antonio Fire Department crews working a house fire believed to be linked to fireworks on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 31, at a home in the 9300 block of Autumn Sun.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side home was left severely damaged after a fire believed to have been caused by fireworks, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Autumn Sun, not far from Braun Road, to find flames coming through the home’s roof.

The fire was quickly under control, but it left severe damage to part of the home, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported. Damage estimates and whether residents were displaced are not yet known.

KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information.

