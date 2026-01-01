Northwest Side house fire likely linked to fireworks, SAFD says Fire was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 9300 block of Autumn Sun San Antonio Fire Department crews working a house fire believed to be linked to fireworks on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 31, at a home in the 9300 block of Autumn Sun. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side home was left severely damaged after a fire believed to have been caused by fireworks, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Crews responded to the fire around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 9300 block of Autumn Sun, not far from Braun Road, to find flames coming through the home’s roof.
The fire was quickly under control, but it left severe damage to part of the home, according to SAFD.
No injuries were reported. Damage estimates and whether residents were displaced are not yet known.
KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information.
Read more:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Mason Hickok headshot
Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.
Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos ▶ 0:52 Body found at landscaping company during search for missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center ▶ 1:23 New drinks and food at the Frost Bank Center Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen ▶ 0:34 Bexar County sheriff says body found during search for missing teen Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio ▶ 1:13 Sights and sounds: USC, TCU fans tailgate before Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam ▶ 0:54 What you need to know about a fake Mega Millions scam How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake ▶ 1:25 How a free University Health program seeks to help manage patient medication intake Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio ▶ 1:14 Here’s how to recycle Christmas trees, lights in San Antonio Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests ▶ 3:15 Deputy who brought fast food to inmate, officer charged with DWI top list of law enforcement arrests How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas ▶ 2:11 How to protect your pets during cold weather in South Texas Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says ▶ 1:51 Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 ▶ 2:16 From Hill Country flooding to Bexar County wildfires, here are the Top 5 weather events of 2025 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life ▶ 0:55 US Army veteran from Texas credits wilderness therapy for helping adjust to civilian life FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online ▶ 1:41 FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods ▶ 1:48 Kerrville landowner plans monument to honor volunteers who aided during deadly July 4 floods Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston ▶ 0:51 Bystander rescues woman trapped after plane crash in Galveston TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project ▶ 1:21 TxDOT begins construction on multi-year US Highway 90 expansion project Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave ▶ 1:30 Bexar County's Military and Veteran Services Department director placed on leave Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January ▶ 1:06 Gibson Costume Shop, a 100-year-old San Antonio staple, to begin liquidation sales in January What parents can do to help children stay safe online ▶ 0:56 What parents can do to help children stay safe online Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 ▶ 0:57 Any dog can be ‘dangerous’ 🐾 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' ▶ 1:51 Steele High School student conductor reimagines 'Joy to the World' Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says ▶ 0:50 Scams targeting San Antonio seniors on the rise, SAPD says Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead ▶ 1:14 Outgoing North East ISD superintendent discusses timing of departure, district’s challenges ahead 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend ▶ 1:47 🦍 Congo Falls gorilla exhibit at San Antonio Zoo to open this weekend Previous photo Next photo