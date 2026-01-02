Skip to main content
2 shot after altercation at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

Shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Utopia Lane; Alleged suspect fled after

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after an altercation turned shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Utopia Lane, near Pecan Valley Drive and Interstate 37.

According to SAPD, the victims — an adult man and woman — got into an altercation with a man at their apartment.

The alleged suspect then pulled a gun and shot the two victims. When officers arrived, the shooter had fled from the scene, police said.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to their legs.

Details about the altercation were not immediately known.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing. KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

