Tenants describe Universal City apartment as ‘uninhabitable,’ say there’s no heat, hot water

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Residents at Falcon Ridge Apartment continue to experience issues at the complex, nearly three weeks after KSAT first reported on some of the problems.

Tennants told KSAT that they have had no heat, hot water, or the ability to use their gas appliances since a Dec. 7 fire.

“Ever since the fire, they’ve cut the gas off,” renter Mariah Hodges said. “We haven’t had any heat. We haven’t had any way of cooking or anything like that.”

The fire burned through 11 apartment units and displaced people from dozens more units because of the smoke and water damage.

Falcon Ridge’s property manager, Implicity Management Company, said in a statement to KSAT 12 that the disruptions to heat and appliances are a direct result of the fire.

“These measures were necessary to ensure safety and regulatory compliance prior to restoring gas service,” the statement reads.

Implicity Management said it has brought the gas lines back up to code and repaired interior furnaces, but is waiting on inspections from the city. Each water heater is also being inspected.

“Once all phases are completed and approved, gas service will be restored,” the company said in the statement.

The company said it does not have a “definitive timeline” for when gas service will be restored, as “final approvals are determined by the city and regulatory authorities.”

“Just take everything out that’s gas, put the electric in, and be done with it,” resident Anya Bartay said. “The city and everyone needs to know that this is not acceptable behavior.”

In the meantime, Hodges said that her family has to drive to a family member’s home every day to shower and sleep because of the lack of heating.

“It’s been absolutely freezing,” Hodges said. “I haven’t been able to stay here with my kids… and I have like a huge crack in my door that they haven’t fixed.”

Other residents are suffering through the conditions.

“I woke up freezing my butt off last night,” Tracy Speckmann said.

This comes as KSAT 12 recently spoke with current and former residents who described a long history of issues at the property, including rats, no air conditioning and carbon monoxide.

Speckmann also said that her unit has a roach infestation in her kitchen cabinets and mold in her fridge since she moved in.

“A little over $1,200 for an apartment that’s uninhabitable,” Speckmann said, “it’s just disgusting.”

As that rent comes due, residents are frustrated that the issues are not being addressed.

“I paid rent today and they said the heat is supposed to be turned on today,” renter Gregory Wood said on Dec. 31. “It’s not turned on yet.”

Now, Wood is leaving his front door open during the day to let in as much warmth as possible.

All the residents KSAT spoke to had a common reason for why they have not left: they can’t afford to.

Mariah Hodges said the complex wants them to pay $1,000 to break their lease.

“I have to stay here,” Speckmann said. “I don’t have a choice.”

