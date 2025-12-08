Dozens still without water, power after Universal City fire damages 11 apartments

Eleven apartments in Universal City were destroyed by a fire. Dozens of others were left without electricity, water and gas.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Fire investigators in Universal City are trying to find the cause of a fire that damaged 11 apartments and left dozens of others without electricity, water and gas.

The fire broke out after 4 p.m. Sunday at the Falcon Ridge apartments on East Aviation Boulevard, not far from FM 78 and Pat Booker Road.

“They kept hammering on the door,” said Frank Pomroy, who lives in a building just behind the one that was burning. “I thought I was dreaming, you know? And then my apartment filled with smoke.”

Pomroy was just waking up from a nap at the time. He quickly tried to gather up his important paperwork, then headed for the door.

However, he soon realized he couldn’t leave. The flames and smoke forced him back into his home.

“There was no way I could come out the door,” Pomroy said. “Debris was flying everywhere, you know? All the embers.”

For a while, Pomroy feared the fire might make its way to his home. Firefighters, though, managed to put it out before it could spread there.

No one was injured. The fire burned through 11 apartments.

A news release from Universal City said a total of 64 units were impacted. Most of those were left without electricity, water and gas as a result of the fire, according to residents.

Pomroy said because his power is cut off, he had to throw away about $200 worth of food that he just bought recently.

To help those displaced by the fire, First Baptist Church of Universal City immediately opened its doors and set up a temporary shelter with the help of the American Red Cross.

Rev. Ryan Gilbert, the church’s pastor, said he happened to be driving by at the time of the fire and immediately pulled over.

“I went over there just to see what was going on and see what we could do to help,” he said. “We’re just a mile from the place and just happened to be a good location for help.”

While only a handful of families showed up at the church looking for shelter Sunday night, Gilbert said his church is offering ongoing help.

Gilbert said members of the community have also stepped up in support, offering donations.

“We have a group of volunteers that are just going to organize whatever is brought so that our residents here (and) residents that are displaced that are with family and friends, within the next week or two, can come by,” Gilbert said.

The generosity from the public, he said, has been a big inspiration.

First Baptist Church is located at 1401 Pat Booker Road in Universal City. People in need of assistance from the fire are also encouraged to contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767).

