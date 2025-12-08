Fire at Universal City apartment complex displaces residents

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A fire broke out on Sunday evening at an apartment complex in Universal City.

The fire started around 5 p.m. at a complex in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard, near Farm-to-Market 78.

An apartment resident said that several people were displaced and multiple buildings were affected.

It’s unclear if anyone suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. KSAT has reached out to authorities for additional information.

