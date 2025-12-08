Fire at Universal City apartment complex displaces residents The cause of the fire is currently unknown UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A fire broke out on Sunday evening at an apartment complex in Universal City.
The fire started around 5 p.m. at a complex in the 300 block of East Aviation Boulevard, near Farm-to-Market 78.
An apartment resident said that several people were displaced and multiple buildings were affected.
It’s unclear if anyone suffered injuries.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown. KSAT has reached out to authorities for additional information.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Zaria Oates headshot
Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24.
Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma.
She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.
