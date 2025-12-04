San Antonio Fire Department shares space heater safety tips as temperatures drop

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, many people are turning to space heaters to stay warm. The San Antonio Fire Department urges residents to follow a few safety tips to prevent fires.

“Space heaters routinely are some of our biggest hazards,” SAFD spokesperson Joe Arrington said.

In the last five years, Arrington said space heaters have started numerous fires in San Antonio, killing at least two people.

To lower any risks, SAFD recommends people follow these steps:

Plug space heaters directly into the wall. Don’t use a surge protector or power strip. Space heaters draw a lot of power, and overloaded strips can overheat and catch fire.

Check the cord before turning it on and inspect the cord from end to end. Ensure there are no frays, no tears and no separation from the heater itself.

Use a hard, flat surface. Place the heater on the floor, not on top of furniture, rugs, blankets or anything uneven.

Clear the space around it and keep the area 3 to 6 feet around the heater free of anything that can burn.

Unplug it when you leave the room. Don’t just switch it off — actually unplug it.

Never leave space heaters on while sleeping. The deadliest space heater fires happen overnight when people are asleep and can’t react in time.

What to look for when buying a space heater

For anyone shopping for a new space heater, SAFD said it’s important to check the label first.

Look for certification marks like UL (Underwriters Laboratories) or Intertek on the box or on the heater itself.

“That’s just what you want to look for,” Arrington said. “That just means that this manufacturer has gone through the steps to ensure that this one is safe.”

SAFD said people can also flip the heater over and check for built-in safety features, like a tip-over switch.

“This, when it sits down, this is the safety feature,” Arrington explained, pointing to a trigger on the bottom of a heater. “So if it gets knocked over, it’s going to shut it off.”

SAFD said following these basic steps can help families stay warm while staying safe this winter.

