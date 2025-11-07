Experts urge caution as Texas fire risks increase

Easy ways to help prevent the spread of wildfires

As wildfire risks intensify across Texas, experts are sounding the alarm about elevated fire danger this weekend — and possibly for weeks to come.

But this weekend’s forecast is just part of a much larger concern fueled by persistent drought and dry vegetation across the state.

Why the risk is rising

Texas faces ongoing challenges from long-term drought and early-season freezes, which have dried out grasses, shrubs and trees — what experts call “fuel.” This readily ignitable fuel makes wildfires spread rapidly under the right conditions.

“We’re expecting that when we have these high fire weather danger days, the probability of an ignition turning into a fire is much higher,” said Dayziah Petruska with the Texas A&M Forest Service. “Our fuels are under a condition that is conducive to burning.”

Human factor

While the weather is a major contributor, people remain the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Texas. As development expands into areas where neighborhoods meet open land, the risks increase.

Nearly 40% of recent wildfires have been sparked by heavy equipment use, such as mowers, welders or vehicles operating in dry grass. Officials urge residents to use extreme caution with equipment and outdoor activities during dry and windy conditions.

How homeowners can protect their property

Experts say the most effective step homeowners can take is creating defensible space, particularly within the first 5 feet surrounding a home. This area is the most vulnerable to embers and radiant heat.

“When you move people into areas with more vegetation, that chance is just going to increase,” Petruska said.

“The most influential part of the defensible space is that first 5 feet from your home to 5 feet out,” Petruska explained. “That includes things like vegetation around your home.”

Homeowners can reduce fire risk by:

Clearing dry leaves, brush and debris from around the house

Trimming trees and removing dead vegetation

Avoiding outdoor burning or equipment use on high fire danger days

Following all local burn bans

The Texas A&M Forest Service monitors fire danger daily using predictive tools and shares that data with local fire departments and emergency management offices. This coordination helps ensure a rapid response when wildfires do occur.

“We make sure everyone has access to our predictive services material,” Petruska said. “If a fire happens, they can call us to assist.”

As San Antonio and surrounding communities head into another dry weekend, meteorologists and fire officials are urging residents to stay weather-aware, avoid risky outdoor activity and take simple steps to protect their homes.

