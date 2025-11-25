SAFD investigates fire among crushed vehicles on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving crushed vehicles on the Southeast Side.

The fire was reported at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Center Road near Southton Road, south of Loop 410.

SAFD said the fire involved a “bunch of crushed vehicles.”

The fire did not spread beyond the initial area, and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

