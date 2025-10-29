HVAC expert shares maintenance tips to keep your home safe ahead of cold front in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – With a cold front bringing gusty winds to San Antonio, residents finally have the opportunity to turn their heaters on for the first time in months. However, before getting too cozy, HVAC experts recommend a few simple steps to help keep your home safe and your system running efficiently.

Gregory Git, a service technician with Cowboys Air Conditioning & Heating, said one of the most important safety measures is making sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

“Ensuring that your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries in them and that they’re functioning, that’s the first and foremost thing that we need to check inside the home,” Git said.

Another common oversight, Git said, is forgetting to change air filters regularly, ideally once a month.

“If the filter gets really dirty or clogged up, it’ll make the system overwork, and we don’t want that,” he said. “It’ll shorten the life span of your HVAC system — not only that, but the stuff you’re breathing in. This is the most overlooked thing, and it’s one of the most important.”

Git said as homeowners turn on their heaters for the first time since last winter, it’s normal to notice a faint burning smell. That odor typically comes from dust burning off the system’s heating elements.

However, if the smell persists for longer than 24 hours, he recommends turning off the system and contacting a technician.

“A more abnormal burning smell or any type of smoke coming out of your furnace should raise red flags,” Git said. “And if you ever smell gas, that’s a definite red flag. Turn it off and call for help immediately.”

He said homeowners often forget about another critical component, the ductwork and insulation, which can affect both air quality and energy efficiency.

To keep your HVAC system in top condition, Git recommends scheduling professional maintenance twice a year — once in the spring and again in the winter.

