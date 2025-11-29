Skip to main content
Local News

2,000 coats distributed to San Antonio families as temperatures start to drop

Knights of Columbus’ Coats for Kids has taken place every year since 2009

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – On Friday morning, 2,000 coats were given out to San Antonio families, just as temperatures are starting to dip in South Texas.

Knights of Columbus’ Coats for Kids program has taken place every year since 2009, and so far, the organization has given out 1.6 million coats to children in North America.

