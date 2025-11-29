2,000 coats distributed to San Antonio families as temperatures start to drop
Knights of Columbus’ Coats for Kids has taken place every year since 2009
SAN ANTONIO – On Friday morning, 2,000 coats were given out to San Antonio families, just as temperatures are starting to dip in South Texas.
Knights of Columbus’ Coats for Kids program has taken place every year since 2009, and so far, the organization has given out 1.6 million coats to children in North America.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.