South Side resource center addresses growing food insecurity need during holiday season

SAN ANTONIO – Food insecurity remains a pressing issue in Bexar County, with 14% of residents struggling to access enough food, according to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

The situation is even more dire for children, as one in five faces food insecurity.

This year has been especially challenging for many families, but a unique city resource center is stepping up to help, particularly during the holiday season.

Located deep in the South Side neighborhood on Ruidosa Street near Roosevelt Avenue, the Resource Center at Villa Coronado is a city-run facility unlike any other.

“We’re the first health department in all the United States to offer a resource center,” said Paula Hooda, a data analyst for the center.

The center was strategically placed in this area because of the high need among families and seniors.

“This area of town experiences higher rates of chronic disease, and we know that,” Hooda said. ”Food insecurity is a challenge for a lot of families that live here, especially older adults and families with younger children. And we really wanted to create this place so that it’s community-centered, community-based, where it’s directly in the heart of the community.”

Over the past year, the Resource Center has seen an increase in the number of people struggling to make ends meet and seeking necessities.

“From produce to formula to even diapers — these are the items of most necessity in this area that is considered a food desert,” Hernandez said.

Metro Health officials acknowledge that food insecurity is a widespread issue in San Antonio.

“We have seen that there’s an increased demand for fresh produce, for infant formula, and this is especially true for older adults and families with young children,” Hooda said.

Candy Diaz, a resident who helps seniors at the center, emphasized the center’s importance.

“The Resource Center is a great hub for our community because of the things that they have available through the city,” she said.

Diaz hopes similar centers can be established in other neighborhoods. “My vision, my wish, would be that we can do this in every community,” she said.

Metro Health hopes to open additional facilities in the future. For now, the Resource Center at Villa Coronado is open to anyone in need.

The center also offers health classes, assistance with utility bills, and a public access computer room.

For a complete list of services and information on how to donate, residents can visit this website.