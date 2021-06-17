Fire at abandoned building on Northwest Side likely started by the homeless, SAFD says

A fire was called in around 3:45 a.m. at a former car dealership in the 3400 block of Oakdale Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in by a passerby around 3:45 a.m. at a former car dealership in the 3400 block of Oakdale Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived they found flames coming from the front of the building. They were able to put out the fire without incident. Fire officials said it looks like homeless people had been inside and may have started the fire.

SAFD said the building is listed in their system as a dangerous structure since there are lots of hazards inside. Upon inspection they found debris and clothing piled, but no one inside the structure, firefighters said.

Authorities say finding homeless people there has been an issue, as typically there are 20 to 30 people who live there on a daily basis.

Arson and fire investigators have been called to determine the exact cause. A damage estimate was not given.

