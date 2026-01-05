SAPD identifies suspect arrested in connection with stabbing at San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have identified the suspect arrested in connection with a stabbing at the entrance of the San Antonio Zoo.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Pena, was taken into custody at the scene, San Antonio police said. A mugshot was not immediately available.

SAPD officers responded to the stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at the zoo, located in the 3900 block of North St. Mary’s Street.

Police said that an 18-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were attempting to break up a physical fight in front of the gift shop.

The fight escalated, police stated, after Pena pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the two other men.

The 18-year-old and 42-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Pena was detained at the scene, according to police. He was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault causing bodily injury and one count of interference with emergency request for assistance, records show.

Court records indicate that Pena was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $160,000 bond. He later bonded out on Sunday.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

The zoo remained open during and after the stabbing, directing guests to an alternate entrance.

“This evening we were made aware that a fight was occurring in front of the zoo entrance,” the zoo said in a statement to KSAT. “911 was called, first aid was administered by our team and San Antonio Fire Department. We are working closely with San Antonio Park Police and San Antonio Police.”

