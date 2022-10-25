DOJ, FBI, Army hold press conference in San Antonio about cybercrime operation affecting millions

SAN ANTONIO – Federal law enforcement officials will give details Tuesday about a transnational cybercrime operation that has millions of potential victims around the world.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff, FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr., and San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Marc Martin with the Army CID Cyber Field Office are all expected to speak at the 11 a.m. press conference.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference in the video player at the top of this article.

The press conference will be held from the United States Attorney’s Office near Loop 410 and San Pedro on the North Side.

Officials are expected to give details about an indictment and give information about how potential victims will be identified.

