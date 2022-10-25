Texas Mexican Mafia general sentenced to 25 years in prison for distributing meth, heroin in SA area

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced last week to 25 years in prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine and heroin in the San Antonio area.

According to federal court documents, Donald Trevino, aka Fluffy, D, Uno, and Gordo, 34, was the “free world” general of the Texas Mexican Mafia (TMM), a prison and street gang.

In October 2020, Trevino and 11 other codefendants were arrested on charges in connection with a methamphetamine/heroin/cocaine trafficking operation in the San Antonio area, the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said in a news release.

During the investigation, authorities seized dozens of kilograms of methamphetamine and numerous firearms.

Trevino pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

In addition to his prison sentence, Trevino was ordered to forfeit more than $10,000.

