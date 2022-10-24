Popular dry shampoos recalled over potential cancer-causing chemical

Several popular brands of dry shampoo are recalled because they may contain elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical.

Several popular brands of dry shampoo aerosols produced by Unilever U.S. are recalled because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, the FDA said.

The brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.

Based on on an independent health hazard evaluation, the FDA said that the daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. Unilever is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. The company has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States. Retailers have been notified to remove recalled products from shelves. They were all manufactured before 2021.

People who have the products can go to UnileverRecall.com to get reimbursement.

For more information, including a list of all of the products recalled, click here.

---

Bob Evans is recalling more than three tons of Italian Pork Sausage because it may contain bits of blue rubber.

The 1-lb. chubs were sold nationwide and have a Use or Freeze By Date of November 26, 2022. The raw Italian pork sausage was produced Sept. 8, 2022.

The affected Bob Evans Italian Sausage is labeled with lot code XEN3663466 and has a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25. The products also bear establishment number “EST. 6785″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

To see the product labels, click here.

Consumers are urged to return the sausage to the store or toss it out.

---

More than 100,000 baby blankets sold at HomeGoods, TJMaxx, and Marshalls stores are recalled. The threads can come loose, and a baby could be tangled, trapped, choked or strangled.

The Mittal International blankets were sold in various colors since last year. Consumers can return them for a refund.

---

A gun under recall may be a toy, but the danger is real. Gel Blaster of Austin is recalling more than 62,000 Surge Model 1.0 toy guns. The company has received 30 reports of the lithium-ion batteries inside either smoking or catching fire.

Owners can contact the company to get their money back. Click here for more information.