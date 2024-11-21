Suspect charged with murder in connection with his father’s shooting death, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old San Antonio man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his father, according to police.

Brayan Armando Lopez-Estrada was charged in the murder of Jorge Lopez, 45, on Tuesday, according to Bexar County court records.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Rasa Drive and Tarasco Drive on the West Side.

After a night of drinking, San Antonio police said a woman contacted Lopez-Estrada.

Lopez-Estrada and the woman already share a child but are not in a current relationship, according to police. The two agreed to meet at the woman’s grandmother’s house.

According to the arrest affidavit, while Lopez-Estrada and the woman were at the woman’s grandmother’s house, her current boyfriend — who also has a child with the woman — showed up at the home unannounced.

The woman and her current boyfriend’s child was with her grandmother at that time, authorities said.

While the woman and her boyfriend were arguing, police said Lopez-Estrada then confronted the woman’s boyfriend.

Lopez-Estrada and the woman’s boyfriend entered into a physical confrontation outside the home, the affidavit stated. Once the fight was broken up, the woman and her boyfriend argued for a second time before she went inside the home and her boyfriend drove away.

After the woman’s boyfriend drove away, police said Lopez-Estrada and the woman left the home in a vehicle together. However, according to the affidavit, the woman’s boyfriend followed them in his vehicle.

Lopez-Estrada, the woman and her boyfriend met up at another unspecified location. While there, the woman’s boyfriend learned that the woman sought out Lopez-Estrada that night, police said.

The boyfriend returned to the woman’s grandmother’s house where he met up with multiple family members, including his father, according to the affidavit.

According to police, the woman’s boyfriend explained to his family that the woman was the problem, not Lopez-Estrada. The woman’s boyfriend then announced his intention to leave the home.

A short time later, Lopez-Estrada’s parents arrived at the home to pick up their 5-year-old grandchild, who was placed in the backseat of their truck, police said.

At the same time, authorities said Lopez-Estrada returned to the woman’s grandmother’s house without the woman.

Her current boyfriend’s siblings approached Lopez-Estrada and began arguing with him, but the boyfriend insisted again that his girlfriend was the reason for the issues that night, the affidavit stated. Lopez-Estrada’s parents went outside and attempted to de-escalate the confrontation.

As the woman’s current boyfriend entered his vehicle, police alleged that he threatened Lopez-Estrada’s 5-year-old child.

Lopez-Estrada then retrieved a gun from his vehicle and began firing gunshots toward the boyfriend, his vehicle and the crowd comprised of both families, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said the boyfriend attempted to run over Lopez-Estrada with his vehicle but was unsuccessful. Lopez-Estrada continued shooting and fired approximately 16 gunshots in total, the affidavit said.

Lopez, described in the affidavit as Lopez-Estrada’s father, was shot while standing next to the truck where his grandchild was sitting inside, police said. The truck was also struck by gunfire.

The boyfriend’s 27-year-old brother was shot in the foot, causing serious injuries, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

Lopez was pronounced dead at a local hospital while he underwent surgery.

The affidavit said Lopez-Estrada’s mother tried to intervene during the shooting, but Lopez-Estrada disregarded her efforts. After the shooting, Lopez-Estrada fled from the location.

In addition to the murder charge, Lopez-Estrada has also been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct for discharging a firearm and marijuana possession (less than two ounces).

According to jail records, the case for his marijuana charge was rejected.

A bond has yet to be set for Lopez-Estrada.