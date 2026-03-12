Man shot at Northwest Side bus stop after confrontation, SAPD says SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot at a Northwest Side bus stop Wednesday evening.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 8700 block of Cinnamon Creek when two men became involved in a confrontation.
One man, who was standing at a bus stop, fired a single shot at another man who was across the street on the sidewalk, police said.
The victim was struck once in the leg, the department said. Bystanders provided first aid until emergency medical services arrived.
The shooter fled the scene on foot, police said.
The wounded man was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have not determined a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.
About the Author Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
