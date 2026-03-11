Stray bullet found in child’s shoe after deadly shooting at Northeast Side apartments, neighbor says

SAN ANTONIO – One neighbor made a disturbing discovery inside her daughter’s bedroom after a Northeast Side shooting that left one man Wednesday morning.

In her daughter’s bedroom, a stray bullet had landed in one of the shoes.

The San Antonio Police Department discovered a 19-year-old’s body shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday inside a unit at New Horizon apartments in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive, near Loop 410 and Rittiman Road.

Officers initially responded to reports of gunfire at the complex around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and while they found bullet holes, they were originally unable to find a victim.

Police said Wednesday they had not yet located the shooter or indentified the man who was killed.

A neighbor told KSAT 12 that Tuesday night’s gunshots sounded like bombs exploding.

While the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said she somehow slept through the commotion, she said her daughter heard everything.

“My daughter heard everything in her room. She could hear the gunshots,” the mother said. “At 4:00 (a.m.), officers knocked on my door and were asking if we were ok.”

It was only after a second visit from police that she realized her home had been struck by gunfire.

“In the top of my daughter’s room is where the hole is,” she said, “but if my daughter (had not recently) moved her bed against the wall, she would’ve been gone right now.”

Upon a more thorough search of the room, she said she found a bullet inside one of her daughter’s shoes on the floor.

Police said the only person hit by any of the gunfire was the man who was killed.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

Read more: