Man shot, killed at Northeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

An SAPD investigator also confirmed the fatality to KSAT at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Officers were first dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday to The New Horizon Apartments in the 4800 block of Goldfield Drive. The complex is located near Loop 410 and Rittiman Road.

According to a preliminary report, the 911 caller said they “heard several gunshots” that struck their “windows and walls.” At the time, SAPD said the caller was not injured, and no suspect was located.

Officers were also dispatched to the same complex on a separate 911 call from a different caller just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers said they found bullet holes “on the exterior of the apartment” unit. When the officers went inside the unit, according to the report, a man was found lying on the living room floor.

The man, who police said was 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s time of death.

A woman who lives at the complex told KSAT that one of the bullets came through her wall and into her teenage daughter’s bedroom.

The girl was not injured, according to her mother. Police found the bullet in one of the teen’s shoes.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

