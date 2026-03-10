Deputies previously visited northeast Bexar County home where couple died in murder-suicide

Editor's note: This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies made four prior visits during the last year to a home where a man and woman were found dead Sunday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

A BCSO spokesperson said the calls placed from the home in the 2500 block of Sunset Bend between March and August 2025 were for complaints that included “verbal disturbances” and “threats.”

During their latest visit on Sunday night, deputies said they found the bodies of Jennifer Rodriguez, 37, and Marcus Earl James, 39.

A 2017 mugshot for Marcus Earl James for a charge unrelated to the Sunday night shooting. Bexar County court records show James' 2017 charge has since been dismissed. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

A sheriff’s office spokesperson noted that James was not involved in any of the 911 calls in 2025.

According to a statement from BCSO, it appears James was the shooter that killed Rodriguez before he turned the gun on himself.

The statement also said the pair had been involved a relationship. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shootings Sunday night.

According to Davora Payne, who lives down the street from the home, deputies and first responders flooded into the neighborhood, which is located not far from Interstate 10 and Foster Road.

“It was cops literally everywhere. They had it taped off from the ditch to the stop sign,” Payne said, pointing down the street. “They had the ambulance, the fire truck. They had about 15 (Bexar County) sheriff’s (deputies).”

Payne said all the emergency vehicles sent lights poured into her home and illuminated her bedroom on the second floor.

“So, I thought it was something going on, literally, inside of my house,” Payne said. “That’s how many lights it was.”

A new addition to the neighborhood, Payne said she was surprised to see the crime scene unfold on what typically is a quiet street.

Also quiet, she said, were the couple. Neither she nor other neighbors who spoke to KSAT 12 News off camera knew much about Rodriguez and James.

“Really, from what I see, we just all stick to ourselves,” Payne said. “I can’t really even say, ‘Well, this neighbor here knows about that one,’ because I really don’t see them talking to anybody.”

While the images she witnessed were disturbing, Payne said she really doesn’t feel unsafe.

Payne said the violence hasn’t changed her idea that the neighborhood is still a peaceful place to live.

As KSAT 12 News previously reported, Rodriguez was an employee in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales released a written statement Monday morning, saying his office was “deeply saddened” by the death of Rodriguez who he described as “hard-working” and “kind.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: