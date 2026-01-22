BCSO rearrests man charged with obstruction following brief accidental release

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accidentally released from the Bexar County jail this week was rearrested hours later, less than a half-mile away, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Gabriel Valverde, 40, was “erroneously” released from the jail at 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21. He had been in custody since Oct. 30, 2025, on assault and obstruction or retaliation charges, BCSO said.

While Valverde’s assault charge had been dismissed, the obstruction or retaliation remained active. BCSO said Valverde had previously received deferred adjudication for the charge.

After a re-magistration, BCSO said Valverde was to be held on bond; however, preliminary information suggests the charge was somehow “incorrectly marked for release rather than a hold,” the statement said.

Following the accidental release, deputies searched the area surrounding the jail and known addresses associated with Valverde.

Just after 8 a.m., Valverde was taken into custody without incident, less than a half-mile from the jail near the intersection of West Commerce and North Smith streets.

BCSO said the office’s Internal Affairs and Public Integrity Unit had initiated a concurrent investigation. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was also notified, BCSO said.

Bexar County court records show a hearing on a motion to revoke probation is slated for Friday, Jan. 30.

