SAPD: Person killed in two-vehicle crash near San Antonio International Airport Crash happened around 6 a.m. on Wetmore Road, just past Broadway Street SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday near the San Antonio International Airport, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Wetmore Road, just past Broadway Street.
Exact details on what caused the crash are unknown; however, SAPD said the road would be
closed in both directions.
Two vehicles, an 18-wheeler and a minivan, were involved, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said in an email. SAFD said three people were taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.
KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more. Read more:
