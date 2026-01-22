SAPD: Person killed in two-vehicle crash near San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday near the San Antonio International Airport, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Wetmore Road, just past Broadway Street.

Exact details on what caused the crash are unknown; however, SAPD said the road would be closed in both directions.

Two vehicles, an 18-wheeler and a minivan, were involved, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said in an email. SAFD said three people were taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

