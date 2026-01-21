San Antonio woman threw boiling water on 2-year-old boy, teenager, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly threw boiling water on a 2-year-old boy and a teenager.

Stacy Gilbert, 33, was taken into custody for injury to a child with intent causing bodily injury and injury to a child-bodily-reckless, jail records show.

Officers had responded around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 3800 block of Maverick Creek for an incident report.

Upon arrival, SAPD said the officers found the 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy with burn wounds throughout their bodies.

The two boys were later taken to a local hospital to receive treatment, police said.

Officers believe that Gilbert went into the boy’s room and threw the water on them because she was upset for an unspecified reason.

Gilbert was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $60,000 bond, Bexar County court records indicate.

Further information was not readily available.

