SAPD: Woman arrested, accused of stealing mail from over 50 addresses

SAN ANTONIO – A woman arrested is accused of stealing mail from over 50 addresses, according to San Antonio police.

Charlotte Renee Smith, 33, was taken into custody for mail theft ID info => 50 addresses, Bexar County jail records show.

SAPD officers had responded to a theft call on Sunday in the 700 block of East Euclid Avenue, which is located near Brooklyn Avenue.

The officers were told that a woman, later identified as Smith, had opened mailboxes and removed mail from multiple residences, SAPD said.

Police said that the officers later saw Smith “removing a large stack of mail,” and she was detained for questioning.

A duffel bag found in Smith’s possession had a significant amount of mail, according to SAPD.

She was booked into the Bexar County jail on a $50,000 bond, records show.

