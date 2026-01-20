SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek leads in connection with West Side shooting

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have released photos of a man accused in connection with a shooting on the West Side that left a person critically wounded.

The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 near the intersection of South Frio Street and Buena Vista Street.

In a Tuesday news release, the San Antonio Police Department said a 39-year-old man was sitting down near the intersection when he was approached by two other men.

The release described one of the other two men’s skin as light, while the other was dark.

SAPD said the light-skinned man pulled out a gun at some point, and an argument followed over the 39-year-old man’s watch.

The 39-year-old man was then shot in his stomach, according to police. He was later taken to a local hospital.

The two other men fled from the scene after the shooting, the department said.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

