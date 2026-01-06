SAPD: Man injured, 2 alleged suspects flee after shooting on West Side Shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday near UT San Antonio downtown campus San Antonio police investigating a shooting near the intersection of South Frio Street and Buena Vista Street on Tuesday, Jan. 6. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the shooting around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Frio Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus.
There, officers found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SAPD learned that two people had approached and shot the victim before fleeing along South Frio Street, according to a preliminary report.
Descriptive information for the two alleged suspects, and whether both were armed, is unknown.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
