SAPD: Man injured, 2 alleged suspects flee after shooting on West Side

San Antonio police investigating a shooting near the intersection of South Frio Street and Buena Vista Street on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3:45 a.m. near the intersection of South Frio Street and Buena Vista Street, not far from the University of Texas at San Antonio’s downtown campus.

There, officers found an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his torso.

SAPD learned that two people had approached and shot the victim before fleeing along South Frio Street, according to a preliminary report.

Descriptive information for the two alleged suspects, and whether both were armed, is unknown.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

