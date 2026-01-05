‘Those are flowers for the people about to get murdered’: Man accused of making threats at North Side pub

Luiz Armondo Diaz Mendez, 34, was officially charged with making a terroristic threat and later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Jan. 4, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill multiple people at a North Side business.

Luiz Armondo Diaz Mendez, 34, was officially charged with making a terroristic threat and later booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center early Sunday morning.

The terroristic threat charge is considered a third-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mendez caused a “disturbance” just before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at The Ringer Pub, which is located in the 2800 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. Investigators said Mendez was then “physically” escorted out by pub staff and banned from returning to the establishment.

Mendez returned to The Ringer Pub more than 12 hours after he was banned — just before 1:30 p.m. — with a “bouquet of flowers” in hand, the affidavit stated.

According to the pub’s surveillance video and audio, Mendez approached an employee at the bar area with the flowers and said, “These are for you.”

He also asked the employee if the pub had a black iPhone he left during the early morning disturbance. After retrieving the iPhone, the employee told Mendez “he needed to leave the premises,” police said.

“You don’t work Tuesdays, do you?” Mendez asked the employee. According to police, Mendez then interrupted the employee and said, “Stay away from it. Stay away from next Tuesday night (Jan. 6, 2026).”

The employee, who later called SAPD, again told Mendez that he should “stay away from the location.” Mendez became incensed as he picked up the bouquet of flowers and threw them on top of the bar, detectives said.

“Those are flowers for the people about to get murdered,” Mendez said before leaving the pub, according to the affidavit.

Police said the pub employee was able to identify Mendez in a single-photo lineup. He was arrested on Saturday before he was booked into jail on Sunday.

Court records show a Bexar County judge set Mendez’s bond at $30,000. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Mendez remains an inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, jail records indicate.

