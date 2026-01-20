Murder suspect Brad Simpson expected back in court for pre-trial hearing

Brad Simpson seen in court on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An Olmos Park man charged in the 2024 murder of his wife is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Brad Simpson, 55, is charged in connection with the death of Suzanne Clark Simpson, who was last seen on Oct. 6, 2024, at a party at The Argyle in Alamo Heights. He will go before Judge Joel Perez, who presides over Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court.

KSAT plans to livestream Simpson’s court appearance Tuesday morning in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Brad Simpson last appeared in court in September 2025. During the hearing, Perez set Simpson’s trial date for Feb. 13.

Simpson’s defense attorney, Steven Gilmore, told Perez at the time that he’s confident he has everything needed from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for the upcoming trial.

Background

Investigators said the couple was involved in a dispute with one another prior to Suzanne Simpson’s October 2024 disappearance

Brad Simpson reported Suzanne Simpson missing the following evening. Despite extensive searches, her remains have not been found.

Bexar County court records show that Brad Simpson was charged with murder on Nov. 7, 2024. He was indicted one month later.

His business partner, James Cotter, has also been charged in connection with the case.

Cotter is accused of helping Simpson hide an AK-47 that was illegally modified. Authorities said the firearm was modified into a “machine gun” that was not correctly registered.

In October 2025, a judge ruled to have Cotter’s GPS monitor removed.

Surveillance footage gathered by investigators showed Brad Simpson driving with three large trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can and a “large bulky item” wrapped in a blue tarp the day after his wife’s disappearance, an arrest warrant affidavit previously revealed.

